Teen bound over for trial in Manitowoc boy's death

A teenager charged in the death of a Manitowoc boy has been bound over for trial.

Damian Hauschultz, 15, appeared before a Manitowoc County judge Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled that there was probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

Hauschultz is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Abuse and Substantial Battery for the April 20, 2018, death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz.

Damian's parents, Timothy and Tina, are also charged in the case.

Criminal complaints filed in the case state Ethan was hit, kicked, poked, repeatedly shoved to the ground, and a heavy log was rolled across his chest by Damian Hauschultz, who was 14 at the time. The older boy "stood on (Ethan's) body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle. He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow."

Timothy and Tina, Ethan's court-appointed guardians, took Ethan to a hospital where he died after life-saving efforts by medical staff.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ethan died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

The sheriff's office says Timothy Hauschultz ordered Ethan to carry the wooden log, which weighed about two-thirds of his own body weight -- making it about 40 pounds -- as a punishment. The teenage boy was supervising Ethan.

Ethan and his siblings were put in the Hauschultzes' care in 2017. The siblings told investigators Timothy Hauschultz frequently punishes them by making them walk laps around the yard carrying heavy logs, which he picks out. The children are allowed to put down the log and take a 5-second rest after each lap. The siblings said that week they were required to carry wood every day for two hours a day for not knowing their Bible verses.

Damian Hauschultz told investigators he was frustrated because the younger boys were dropping the wood every 5 minutes. When Ethan became unresponsive, he thought the boy was just resisting, so he buried him under what he estimated was 80 pounds of packed snow and ice. Deputies say Ethan weighed 60 pounds.

Investigators asked Damian how much snow was covering Ethan. Damian replied by saying Ethan "was in his own little coffin of snow." He then laughed, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators described Damian Hauschultz as emotional during an interview when he said his home had become "boring" and "prison-like" after Ethan and his brother came to live with them, and he was always angry after they took all the fun out of his life.

Damian Hauschultz's next court hearing is scheduled for June 21.