Teen arrested at campground after taking off in stolen vehicle

A 17-year-old driver was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a chase in a stolen car.

The call came in at 7 a.m. that a Buick Verano had been stolen from the Village of Little Chute. The On Star service on the vehicle helped deputies trace the car to I-41 and County Road U in the Town of Kaukauna.

Outagamie County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped away.

On Star disabled the car on County Road U. The vehicle ended up at the Apple Creek Campground in the Town of Wrightstown. It stopped at the playground area.

Deputies took the 17-year-old driver into custody.

No one was hurt.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office received help from several local agencies.