Technology lets water customers monitor possible leaks faster

Many people are asking questions about their water bill after a story Action 2 News posted on Wednesday about an Oshkosh man disputing his $800 water bill.

Alexander Phillips says his July bill is 20 times higher than average.

Oshkosh city officials say in this case, it was because of a leak in the man's home that lasted four days combined with an increase in rates and a switch from quarterly to monthly billing cycles within the last year.

"That's kind of the first step to where we ultimately want to get to is installing some monitoring software," said James Rabe, public works director with the City of Oshkosh.

The goal is a monitoring software to sense spikes in water usage when they happen, giving Oshkosh officials a chance to notify customers right away.

Right now, water meters in Oshkosh give updated reports every six hours. Some of the newer meters offer hourly readings.

Appleton is one Northeast Wisconsin community already using a more real-time software, called AquaHawk.

"People are able to get an idea of how much water they're using, how much their bill is going to be," said Chris Borelli, a water meter technician with the City of Appleton.

The free program breaks down water usage by the hour and allows not only city staff but customers a chance to catch possible leaks when they happen.

"This system can actually catch water as low as one gallon an hour for a total of four hours, which means if one gallon of water goes through their water meter for a total of four hours in a row, they would get notified of it," said Borelli.

AquaHawk users can sign up to get those alerts in a phone call, text message, or email. Those custom alerts can be set up for when water usage or the price of an upcoming bill exceed a certain threshold.

"When I show up at a house and I tell them they have a leak, and they tell me no they don't and they let me in and I can show them what's going on, they're very happy, very thankful that we're able to provide this service," said Borelli.

City crews do not visit homes and businesses for every high water usage notification. Instead, they rely on customers to address the issues before they need the city's attention.

Appleton residents can sign up for AquaHawk on the city's website.

While plans for similar software is coming to Oshkosh in the future, the focus right now is finding a system to alert city officials when individual water meters read outside of certain parameters.