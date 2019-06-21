Teams cycle at the office to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Eighteen companies in Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in an unique fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

Miles for Matches is presented by Prevea. Employees at the companies were challenged to bike at least 100 miles each day.

The competition started June 17. The 18 teams have been biking each day between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They're using stationary bikes. CEOs are even taking part in the biking!

An online tracking program keeps score. Trophies will be handed out for top miles and most funds raised.

Each competitor raised funds by collecting donations. CLICK HERE to donate to Miles for Matches.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says it highlights the need for youth mentors. There are more than 100 local children on a waiting list for a mentor.

For more information on being a mentor, call 920-498-2227 or visit https://bbbsnew.org/