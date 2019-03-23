Team Rubicon helps flood victims along Fond du Lac River

The Fond du Lac River flooded in the early morning hours of March 14.

Flooding caused $320,000 worth of damage in Fond du Lac County.

Volunteers have been helping people in impacted areas ever since.

“Basement was a total loss. Hot water heater ripped off the pipes because it’s got air in it. The furnace, completely toast, washer dryer gone, anything down there is just toast,” said Ricky Neal who lives along the Fond du Lac River.

He got some extra help cleaning out his home this weekend from Team Rubicon

“We'll help clean out the wet carpet, we'll take out some of the drywall that was affected by the water, we'll get it down to the studs so it's ready for them to fix it or remodel it,” said Glen Hannaman, the incident commander for Team Rubicon.

The team is made up of veteran and civilian volunteers, hoping to help flood victims save some time and effort in the aftermath of the severe flooding event.

“I already did most of the work myself because I've been working all week; but I have to rip the carpet out and that's a two day job with just me and the girlfriend. They offered to come in and do it and they did it in about 30 minutes,” said Neal.

Across the street from Neal, the team works to remove water logged items from this home.

“This is our first real big day where we have three strike teams out working. We're doing what we call "muck-out" operations,” said Hannaman.

An appropriate name for a less than glamorous job that needs to get done.

“We have the skills and the experience, paid for by the tax payers through the military and we just kind of want to return that back in service in disasters,” said Hannaman.

Team Rubicon will be in neighborhoods throughout Fond du Lac until at least Wednesday.