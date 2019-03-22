Team Rubicon helping Fond du Lac flood recovery

A team of military veterans is in Fond du Lac to help the flood recovery effort.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led group that responds to disasters.

The vets arrived on March 21 and they are expected to be on scene for about seven days.

On March 14, ice jams sent water over the banks of the Fond du Lac River. Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

The effort includes removing debris and flooded home "muck-outs."

“Fond du Lac saw a particularly awful flood event in 2008, and recovery was difficult. Today, we are working with the local government to leverage those lessons learned to improve the response, and help make the community whole again, as quickly as possible,” said Adam Lemons, Incident Commander and Wisconsin State Operations Coordinator for Team Rubicon. “Our members are ready to get dirty through the weekend putting their disaster response skills to use to help impacted communities in Fond du Lac County stabilize and recover.”

People who would like to request help from Team Rubicon should call (833) 556-2476.

Team Rubicon formed in 2010 to help with the Haiti earthquake effort. They now have about 90,000 volunteers that respond to hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.