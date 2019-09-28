Team Rubicon clears snowmobile trails in Oconto County

After strong July storms caused major damage in Oconto County an international disaster response team is clearing debris off snowmobile trails.

Near or far Team Rubicon is only one call away.

“There’s a lot of devastation out there so I know that the community definitely needs our help at this time," Team Rubicon Incident Commander Maggi Thomas said.

The veteran-led disaster response organization serves communities impacted by disasters.

“We are here as a response to the storms that happened previously in the beginning of the summer," Thomas said. "This is actually our second response to this area.”

"There was just brush and down trees and we went from nothing to probably 30 piles 8 feet tall," AmeriCorps Madison Director Connie Bettin said.

Within the next 10 days 76 volunteers will be working hard cleaning up the trails.

They're hoping to have everything cleared when they leave.

"So there is a lot of work out there to still be completed," said Thomas. "So we have several teams out there working between heavy equipment operators and trying to do as much work in the area that we can."