Teachers, students march on Madison ahead of budget vote

A group of Wisconsin teachers, students, parents and education advocates were on their third day of a 60-mile march to Madison on Monday.

The march started in Palmyra on Saturday and ends in Madison on Tuesday as the state Assembly is expected to vote on the budget bill.

The group is urging lawmakers to restore funding that was cut from Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal.

"We were devastated by the $900 million cut from the budget that was passed by the Joint Finance Committee a few weeks ago," Heather Dubois Bourenane of the Wisconsin Public Education Network said.

State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) was in Green Bay, where he talked about Tuesday's budget vote.

As co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, Nygren has been very involved in the budget planning and urged the governor to sign the Republican budget.

"Those main three tenets of what you ran on as a candidate may not be identical to what you had in your budget, they are positive steps in the right direction. This is what split government looks like, so I would urge him to sign the budget into law," Nygren said.

Gov. Evers pinned on Twitter a message he tweeted last February. "The people of Wisconsin didn't choose for us to be divided, they chose for us to find it within ourselves to be united, not in party but in promise -- to serve our state and to do what's best for the people who sent us here."

The phrases "find it within ourselves to be united," "to serve our state" and "do what's best for the people who sent us here" were highlighted.