Teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting Suring student

A former Suring teacher has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a student.

On April 2, an Oconto County judge sentenced Timothy Grimes to four years in state prison and six years on extended supervision.

In February, Grimes, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of Sex Assault of a Student by School Staff. Four other charges were dismissed but read into the record.

On July 25, an investigator met with a 17-year-old girl at a center for victims of child abuse. She told investigators she was there because her teacher was "doing sexual things with me."

The victim identified Grimes as one of her teachers at Suring High School.

The Suring School District placed Grimes on administrative leave.