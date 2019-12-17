$114.9M school referendum question to go on ballot in Neenah

Neenah tax payers will be asked to consider a $114.9 million referendum come spring of 2020.

The Board of Education for the Neenah Joint School District approved the ballot resolution at its meeting on Tuesday.

The referendum question includes safety and security upgrades throughout the district and a renovation plan for the current high school to be made into an intermediate school.

Shattuck Middle School would close and Horace Mann Middle School would become the elementary school.

The district says the estimated tax impact for a $100,000 property would be $99 per year for up to 20 years.

Voters narrowly rejected a $129.5 million referendum in April that would have replaced Shattuck with grades 7-8 middle school, renovated the technology wing at the high school and made infrastructure, safety and security improvements throughout the district.

