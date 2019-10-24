Tax increase and more police officers proposed for 2020 Green Bay city budget

On Thursday, the community got a closer look at Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's recently-released 2020 budget proposal for the city.

The mayor's first budget includes the highest tax hike the city has seen in recent years, but also works to address a shortage of police officers.

He's proposing at 3.2% tax rate increase.

“There's been a lack of modest levy increase in years past, so the bill is coming due and unfortunately this is something that we have to do,” said Genrich.

The 3.2% increase means property owners will pay an additional $9.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Mayor Genrich says the increase is due, in part, to state imposed property tax levy limits and less funding from the state in general.

“They've [the state] asked us to hold the line on property taxes while at the same time not providing state aide as they once did,” said Genrich.

“I’ve asked our state legislators to return to the days where they provided substantial aide to local government or allow us some flexibility in terms of a local sales tax which is something the county has access to.”

Genrich's first budget is also making a commitment to invest in the Green Bay Police Department.

Last year's city budget cut $1 million from the police department, causing the department to operate with 180 officers;14 less than what's preferred.

This year's budget includes money to hire five officers.

“There's certain specialty positions that aren't filled. The community policing officers, those beat officers that are in the neighborhoods that get to know the neighborhoods, that take a problem from beginning to solve it. Some of those positions are not being filled because we're not at the 194,” said Commander Kevin Warych.

Warych says there are also open detective positions that could be filled.

The mayor is also hoping to help address the city's chronic flooding issues by adding a staff position, who would focus on combating flooding and developing renewable energy opportunities.

“It's a coordinator of city resilience, this person would be partially funded by our storm water utility, would have major responsibilities as far as that we're well equipped to fight the flooding we've seen in recent days and also work on other sustainability efforts,” said Genrich.

Another community input meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Triangle Hill 500 Beverly, Green Bay.

The Joint Finance and Personnel Committee will discuss the budget at its meeting on Tuesday.

City Council is expected to vote on November 5.

