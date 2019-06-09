Tax cuts, building funding await as GOP wraps up budget

Republicans are nearly finished reshaping the Wisconsin state budget to reflect their priorities and drop most of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers'.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is in position to complete its work as soon as this week, sending the two-year spending plan to the full Legislature.

It must still decide on potential tax cuts and how much to fund building projects around the state. Those are two of the biggest areas yet to be covered by the panel.

Evers is still pushing to save priorities that have been killed, including more money for K-12 schools, the University of Wisconsin System and expanding Medicaid. He is also mulling whether to veto the entire budget or instead make changes with his broad partial veto power.

