Tavern League of Wisconsin calls for bars and restaurants to open on May 1

The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allow taverns, restaurants and supper clubs to reopen on May 1.

That date is 25 days ahead of the expiration of the Safer at Home order which prohibits customers from dining in at restaurants and bars during the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Gov. Evers extended the order from April 24 to May 26.

"The safety of our customers and employees is the most important factor moving forward," reads a statement from the Tavern League of Wisconsin. "Without protecting their safety, we have no viable business. Today, many businesses are open and safely serving the public. We can learn from those businesses and create a responsible, safe model for a soft reopening of Wisconsin’s taverns, restaurants and supper clubs on May 1."

The Tavern League of Wisconsin laid out these goals for a May 1 reopening of bars and restaurants:

• Effective May 1

• All employees required to wear masks and gloves

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet

• All tables 6 feet apart

• No tables of more than 6 people

• Reduce on premise capacity by 50%

• Outdoor eating and drinking with 6 feet distancing permitted

• No salad bars or self-serve buffets

• Eliminate paper menus

• Eliminate all table condiments

As of this publication, Wisconsin has the latest reopening date among all Midwest states. The second latest is Minnesota where the Safe at Home order is set to be lifted on May 4.

CLICK HERE to view Wisconsin's Safer at Home order.

As of April 19, Wisconsin had 4,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 220 deaths.

New York has 30 times more confirmed cases than Wisconsin, and their Safe at Home order is scheduled to be lifted on May 15.

CLICK HERE to track the coronavirus in Wisconsin.