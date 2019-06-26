Taste on Broadway rescheduled due to storm risk

Green Bay's Taste on Broadway has been rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather.

The annual event was scheduled for Thursday, June 27. StormCenter 2 says Thursday will be a Weather Aware Day for the risk of thunderstorms with heavy rain, high winds and hail. CLICK HERE for the StormCenter 2 forecast.

Due to that risk, On Broadway, Inc. decided to move the foodie event to Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-10 p.m.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the unpredictable weather pattern and uncertainty of the severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, restaurants and their equipment,” said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc.

Auto Select Taste on Broadway is an opportunity for restaurants to showcase their menus in a tasting selection. It also features local breweries and wineries.

CLICK HERE for more information on Auto Select Taste on Broadway.