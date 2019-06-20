Target 2 Update: More complaints against local wedding business

More complaints have been field against Say I Do Wedding Services, a business that was subject of a Target 2 Consumer Alert report.

In April, Target 2 Consumer Alert reported on a pattern of complaints against the Grand Chute business and principal owner Scott M. Sockett.

At that time, 11 complaints had been filed with the Better Business Bureau. That number has grown to 16 complaints, the BBB announced this week.

Also, victim losses have grown from $15,000 to $26,000, according to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau started receiving complaints in early 2018. They've heard from people in five states--Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Say I Do Wedding Services has an "F" rating on the BBB's website.

The BBB has received complaints saying Sockett never showed up to a wedding. Some couples have been waiting months for their photos.

Wisconsin online court records show several clients have sued Sockett and won.

Target 2 Consumer Alert spoke with a bride named Taylor Miller. Miller says she thought she was getting a great deal when she hired Say I Do Wedding Services. She learned about the business from an ad on Facebook.

Leading up to the wedding, Miller and her fiance say they had trouble getting in touch with Scott Sockett. When they did get hold of him, there was a change in plans. They were informed that they would not be getting the DJ and videographer they were promised.

"This was three weeks before our wedding. We had never seen anything this guy had shot," Miller says.

The Millers canceled their services with Sockett before the wedding. They say Sockett promised a refund and said the check was in the mail. They're still waiting.

The Wisconsin Department of Consumer Protection has also received complaints. One bride writes, "I was supposed to receive four services. On the day of my wedding, the only thing that showed up was the DJ."

Say I Do Wedding Services has been known to operate under different names, including Magic Focus Photography & Cinematography, S2 Wedding Solutions, and Wedding Solutions

Target 2 reached out to Scott Sockett and asked him specific questions about the court cases, money owed, and Taylor Miller's situation.

He sent us an email with this statement:

"I am trying to get all refunds out asap, with it being the slow season, money is very tight, but I am working diligently to get people paid back. I take pride in my work, and I am doing everything I can to fix mistakes I have made in the business. I am learning that without being properly educated on how to run a business there was quite a learning curve. I love being a photographer, and work everyday to learn something new. It is my plan to have all refunds issued and taken care of by the start of summer, barring any unforeseen circumstances." - Scott Sockett

We reached out to Sockett again after the Better Business Bureau reported additional losses. We have not received a response as of this publication.

PROTECTING YOUR SPECIAL DAY

Wisconsin Consumer Protection has an extensive guide to help you avoid wedding catastrophes and find reputable companies for your big day.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CONSUMER WEDDING GUIDE.

Here are some must do's for your I do's:

--Ask for references

--Making sure names of the photographer and DJ you've been promised are in the contract

--Do some research. Check the company on the Better Business Bureau website

--Don't pay in full up front. Follow the rule of thirds: Pay one-third as a deposit; make a second payment on wedding day; and make a final payment when you get your photos and/or video.

"They can never recapture that day, so that's why it's so important to choose that wedding photographer very carefully," Bach says. "To do your research first to make sure there aren't any issues."

If you have run into problems with services or businesses, file a formal complaint with the Better Business Bureau at https://www.bbb.org/

The state recommends filing a complaint with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Homepage.aspx