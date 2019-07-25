Target 2: Taxpayers footing bill for inmate's $110,000 'rat emoji' settlement

A Wisconsin prison inmate is receiving tens of thousands of dollars from the state as the result of a federal lawsuit settlement over what's been dubbed "The Rat Emoji Incident."

Taxpayers are footing the bill for that $110,000 settlement. There may be more to come.

The lawsuit stems from an incident at Redgranite Correctional Institution. Target 2 Investigates uncovered the story in January. A former corrections sergeant at the prison exposed the identity of five inmates who were acting as confidential informants in a high-profile undercover gang investigation.

One of the inmates filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and the state decided to settle. He's serving time for armed robbery, and getting a big payout from taxpayers.

CLEARLY IN DANGER

Retired gang investigator Jason Wilke is known across the country for his work infiltrating gangs in prisons. He spends nearly every waking minute thinking about that day last January when the identities of his confidential informants were exposed.

"You get up every day with this drive to have justice, and you have this roller coaster where you have highs and lows," says Wilke.

Target 2 obtained Wisconsin Department of Corrections records that show then-Redgranite Correction Sgt. Robert Wilcox placed rat emojis next to all five inmate names on a piece of paper. It was left on a prison desk in view of other inmates.

The inmates copied the list and tried to mail it out of the prison.

The covers were blown.

"His [the inmate's] life is clearly in danger, along with four other individuals. These criminal organizations--they don't forgive and they don't forget," says Wilke.

THE LAWSUIT

Informant Joseph T. Benson filed a federal lawsuit in April 2018. He claimed his constitutional rights were violated. He asked for more than $600,000.

Benson retained a lawyer in February. Three months later the case was settled out of court. The settlement agreement shows the state agreed to pay $110,000 to a trust account held by Benson's attorney.

The DOJ says that check was mailed May 21.

"I wasn't surprised that they settled, just due to the fact of how egregious of an act of what Wilcox did to him," says Wilke

Robert Wilcox admitted in a signed statement that he put the rat emojis next to the inmate names. However, he said it was "for staff use only." Wilcox says he was not intending to cause unrest. He apologized.

Wilcox received a one-day suspension in 2018 for violating a work rule. He left the DOC earlier this year.

"Think about the burden the taxpayers are going to have to fork out for what one individual did, intentionally," says Wilke. "One person has already received $110,000. Now you have to times that by at least four more."

Wilke was named in the lawsuit. He still receives death threats. He has mixed emotions about the pay out.

"Here's a guy who wants to have me killed. But then he was done wrong, so egregiously, he deserves some sort of compensation for that," says Wilke.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says if money is transferred from the trust fund to Benson while he's still in prison, it would be subject to deductions for restitution and court costs. If it stays in the trust, it remains untouched.

Benson is due for release in 2024.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office opted not to file criminal charges against Robert Wilcox or anyone involved in this incident. An investigators did refer a charge--Sarah Thomsen reports on Action 2 News at 6.