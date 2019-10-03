Target 2 Consumer Alert: The three keys to protecting your life online

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month. It's a critical issue. There have been more than 3,000 data breaches in 2019. Those breaches have compromised more than four billion records.

Data breaches, sextortion emails, Amazon account hacking, online romance scams, smart home hacking. These are threats Target 2 Consumer Alert has warned you about in just the last month.

Let's face it--we live our lives online, and cyber criminals look for every loophole to take advantage of our personal and financial information.

Consumer experts use October to teach critical lessons on cyber protection. They use these key phrases:

OWN IT

Know what you've made public. Update your privacy settings on your phone, computer and smart devices in your home.

SECURE IT

Create strong, unique passwords. Double your login protection by turning on multi-factor authentication--especially on those online financial accounts.

Be safe when you're shopping online. Don't click on links in phishing emails.

PROTECT IT

Update your security software. When you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, make sure you have direct control over its security. Hackers can take advantage of this as they can hack into any device connected to that Wi-Fi hotspot.