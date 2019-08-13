Target 2 Consumer Alert: Spike in online scams

Local authorities are warning about a sharp rise in online scams.

Phone scam (Source: Pexels via MGN)

This warning comes specifically from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, which says it's getting more reports from people.

They're finding scammers target older, vulnerable people. Some are posing as family members or friends.

Scammers are using social media, Facebook, dating websites and sites where you can buy and selling things, and convincing people to give out personal information, send money or buy gift cards.

Odds are, you won't ever get your money back.

The sheriff's office says these scammers are likely overseas, which makes tracking them very difficult.

The sheriff's department and other consumer advocates recommend using PayPal, because it gives you another layer of protection. You don't reveal your billing address and it gives you purchase protection.

As we've said in previous Target 2 Consumer Alerts, never send money to people you don't know and don't give up personal information.

Talk with your family, parents and grandparents, even college students heading out on their own for the first time. Let them know about these popular online scams.