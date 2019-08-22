Target 2 Consumer Alert: How you can fact check a refund scam

"You're getting a refund." If you receive a phone call with this message, be alert. It's likely a scam.

An Action 2 News viewer shared a refund scam call that was left on his voicemail.

The message said, "We are calling to refund your money as the company has been ordered to close down. Please call us on our toll free number 888-205-9334."

Do not call the number. There's a way you can search the internet to find out if a phone number is associated with scams.

Open your search engine and type in the phrase "company refund phone scam" and the phone number.

Target 2 Consumer Alert did the search with the number in the voicemail above. We found red flags. "It's a scam don't call," read one message.

The number also has an alert on the call-blocking service Nomorobo.

This "phone scam alert" says the number is associated with a fake Microsoft refund.

CLICK HERE for the Nomorobo alert.

The Federal Trade Commission put out an alert about computer refund scam calls. In 2018, the FTC mailed more than 30,000 checks for more than $10 million to people who lost money in computer phone scams. That's a real refund. However, you have to file a complaint with the FTC to get it. The FTC does not make phone calls. Also, they mail their checks.

RESOURCES:

Nomorobo: http://nomorobo.com/

FTC Tech Support Scam Refund: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/03/refunding-10-million-after-tech-support-scam