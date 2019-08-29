Target 2 Consumer Alert: How to talk to your kids about social media

Target 2 Consumer Alert has advice on setting guidelines for children on social media.

Students are heading back to school and it's a good time to have the conversation.

Clearly communicate your expectations. Be specific about what is off limits, what's unacceptable. If you have time limits, clearly set those limitations.

Remind your kids why it is important to keep social media private. Only accept invitations from people they know.

Turn off location sharing on phone settings and in apps. That makes it so status updates and photos are not tagged with their locations.

Tell them to think about the impact a social media post could have on their future. Tell them that employers could one day search social media and find their posts online.

Tell them to post the positives in life--accomplishments and volunteer work will look good for years to come.

A good resource for parents is the non-profit Common Sense Media website. They have a "Parents Need to Know Section" that's broken down by ages and by topic.

Check out the Parents Ultimate Guide for information on what the kids are into. There are sections on Fortnite, Minecraft and Tik Tok.

CLICK HERE for the Common Sense Media website.

Use every day opportunities to talk to your kids about being online. Set the example through your own social media use.