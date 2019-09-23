Target 2 Consumer Alert: BBB warns about phone accessories company

The Better Business Bureau is putting out a warning about a Wisconsin-based online company that sells cell phone accessories.

Customers of Powr say they're getting defective products. Some aren't getting products at all.

Powr's website advertises cell phone accessories, car chargers, charging pads and charging stations.

The website lists a corporate address in Southern Wisconsin. However, the Better Business Bureau says Powr is using a UPS Store in Oconomowoc as an address.

More than 40 people in 21 states and international locations have filed complaints in 2019. None of those complaints were filed in Wisconsin.

A typical customer loss ranges between $40 and $165.

Some complaints:

--Never received purchased items

--Chargers don't work

--Returns are at the customer's expense

--Cannot reach customer service

Powr has not responded to complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau. It has an "F" rating on the BBB website. CLICK HERE for the alert and to file a complaint.

Target 2 Consumer Alert reached out to Powr for a response, but they did not get back to us by the time of this report.

ONLINE SHOPPING SAFETY TIPS:

--Research before you buy. Check out a company's profile and complaint history.

--Look for contact information. Powr has no phone number listed in contacts.

--Keep records of your transaction and any emails you receive.

--Pay by credit card. You can dispute the charge.

