Target 2 Consumer Alert: A new twist on the law enforcement impostor scam

Crooks are going to new lengths to steal money and identities. They've taken the law enforcement impostor scam and put a new twist on it.

An Outagamie County man received a call saying he had outstanding warrants and needed to pay $2,000 in gift cards. He knew it was a scam, and called the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office called the scam number and discovered the crooks had set up an impostor phone tree with names and extensions of real Sheriff's Office staff members.

"Dial 700 for Chief Besaw ... Dial 701 for Captain Cliff."

The Sheriff's Office shared the recording on its Facebook page. They confirmed it to be a scam and reminded the public that they do not conduct business this way.

There's an easy way to cut down on scam calls--don't answer them. Don't pick up calls from numbers you do not recognize. When you answer scam calls, it often increases the likelihood that you'll receive more.

You can place a red flag by any call asking you to pay in gift cards.

