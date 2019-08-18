Target 2 Consumer Alert: Robocall complaints by the numbers

This week’s Target 2 Consumer Alert is a revealing look at robocalls, with the FTC opening a new interactive data base to the public.

The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. (Photo: PxHere)

Action 2 News has covered all forms of robocalls in our Target 2 Consumer Alerts: scam calls about social security, student loans, and arrest warrants (the list goes on).

If you've filed a complaint, you might wonder where all that information goes.

A new FTC interactive website is giving us a look (ftc.gov/exploredata). The "do not call" data is now available online for everyone to see.

The site shows consumers complaints that are put into the "do not call registry" from October 2016 to June of this year. Total, there are nearly 17 million total complaints in the U.S.

The site also breaks down the numbers by state, even down to the county.

In Wisconsin, there are over 240,000 complaints total and the state ranks number 39 in the nation for the number of complaints. The most reported type of robocall in Wisconsin is about reducing debt.

Our neighbors in Michigan have close to 600,000 complaints and the state ranks number 12 in the nation for unwanted complaints.

The number one state is New Jersey.

The Federal Trade Commission said part of continued efforts to make the "do not call" data it collects more transparent and easier for people to use. I know what you're thinking. This isn't stopping those annoying calls. However, it helps the FTC and other law enforcement agencies investigate trends, track down scammers and bring charges against businesses that aren't following the law.

You can get to this website at ftc.gov.

