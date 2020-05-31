Tanker driver arrested, after driving into crowd near Minneapolis

UPDATE: The truck driver seen driving through a peaceful protest in Minnesota has been arrested and booked in the Hennepin County Jail.

The truck driver is being identified as Bogdan Vechirko.

Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

On the side of the truck Vechirko was driving, it read Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

Action 2 News reached out to the company Sunday night.

Patricia Harcourt, Vice President of Corporate Communications, released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers. We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information"

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate. The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t clear how the driver was hurt. TV footage showed protesters swarming the truck, and then law enforcement quickly moving in.

Other TV footage showed the tanker truck moving rapidly onto the bridge and protesters appearing to part ahead of it.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd.