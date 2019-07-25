Tall ships sail in for downtown Green Bay festival

More of the tall sailing ships arrived at the mouth of the Fox River for the Nicolet Bank Tall Ships festival this weekend in Green Bay.

Tall and mighty, the ships are towering over the downtown skyline on both banks of the river. As we reported Wednesday, some ships had trouble coming in to port because of high water under the Tower Drive Bridge.

Local businesses tell us they've been preparing for this event for quite some time.

"We're so excited to share what we have here with this group. Three years ago the Tall Ships festival came through, we were a new restaurant then and we did not expect the enormous crowd that we received. So this weekend has been three years in the planning for us and we are prepared," Cannery Public Market general manager Adrienne Winter said.

The Nicolet Bank tall Ships festival officially launches Friday. WBAY-TV is a sponsor of the event.

