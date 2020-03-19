Takeout time! Guide to local businesses open during coronavirus restrictions

Local businesses are facing so much uncertainty and hardship as the state virtually shuts down to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Now is a perfect time to help out the community by ordering a takeout meal or getting some food delivered to your home.

A statewide ban prohibits bars and restaurants from serving people in their dining rooms. That's part of state and national guidelines on avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more. Our leaders and health officials say social isolation is the key to stopping coronavirus, so remember to keep your distance (at least six feet away) and stay home if you are sick.

Many businesses are able to offer takeout and delivery. Some are offering curbside pickup.

Several of our community leaders have put together lists of businesses that are open and could use some support at this time. Don't forget to tip the delivery drivers and people bringing your food to your car!

You can also help out by leaving good reviews through services like Yelp.

We'll add to this story as we get more of these helpful links. If your community has put together a list of businesses that are open, please email it to web@wbay.com We haven't forgotten you, we just need a heads up sometimes!

GREEN BAY

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau has put together a list of restaurants and bars that are serving takeout and delivery.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

OCONTO

The Oconto Area Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook that local restaurants are taking orders for delivery and take out. "Wayne's Family Restaurant, Crivello's, Brothers Three Oconto, Oconto Shell and many more!"

OSHKOSH

Visit Oshkosh has a list of businesses that are open. "Lots of ways to support our local economy while keeping your distance," says Visit Oshkosh.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

MANITOWOC

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels posted a link to restaurants that are doing delivery and takeout.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

MARINETTE/MENOMINEE

The Marinette Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce is sharing posts from local restaurants on its Facebook page. CLICK HERE to follow them on Facebook.

SHAWANO

Shawano's Chamber of Commerce is encouraging a #TakeoutBlitz. The chamber is featuring restaurants on its Facebook page. CLICK HERE to follow on Facebook.

WAUPACA

The Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling a list of businesses open and offering services.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST