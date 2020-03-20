Take out is taking off for local restaurants

Take out is easy for the customer. However, it's a game changer for Green Bay's local restaurants. At Margarita's, staff is changing their approach to everyday operations.

"We're cognizant of what is going on," Margarita's General Manager Sid Boehm said. "We are trying to run our orders out oppose to having people come in. We are trying to be a part of those rules today."

Take out is becoming the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meaning, the community continues to show its support in a hard time and Boehm agrees.

"It's fun to be at least trying to help the community, right now."