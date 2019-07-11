Take a bite out of Restaurant Week

Restaurants around the Green Bay area are offering special deals all week showcasing their best flavors.

Barded White Fish offered by Black & Tan Grille during Restaurant Week. Great Lakes white fish served with grilled caulilini/broccolini, champagne vinaigrette aioli, pea, fennel, mint and tomatillo relish.

Green Bay Restaurant Week runs from Thursday, July 11, through Thursday, July 18.

Each restaurant presents a multi course meals at a set price, offering you a choice of three items like an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert.

Menu options include an $11 Lunch and Dinner, a $22 Dinner, and a $33 Dinner. Each amount is per person.

Organizers say all you have to do is ask your server for the Green Bay Restaurant Week Menu.

Click here for a full list of the participating restaurants.