Tactical team helps arrest man in Berlin standoff

Green Lake County's Combined Tactical Unit helped to end a standoff and arrest a man in Berlin Thursday.

Police were originally called at 8 a.m. about a disturbance. They learned the subject left and went home.

When police officers and a county deputy tried to arrest him at his home on Mound Street, he made comments about hurting himself and officers then barricaded himself inside.

The Berlin Police Department says the public wasn't in any danger.

The investigation will be turned over to the Green Lake County District Attorney's Office to decide on charges.