Tactical situation blocks I-94 near Milwaukee

Police in Waukesha County have a stretch of Interstate 94 blocked as they deal with a tactical situation.

WISN 12 News reports gun fire was heard shortly after 10:00 p.m. and someone was taken into custody.

We are waiting for updates from police.

All lanes of Interstate 94 between County Roads F and P are closed.

Southbound and northbound lanes of WIS 67 at Delafield Road are also closed.

News Chopper 12 was over the scene and you could see officers surrounding a van on Highway 67.

People in the area tell WISN 12 News said they received an emergency alert from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in the area told WISN 12 News that it was told there was a high-speed chase involving a man in a van with a gun. A worker said they were told to shelter in place.

Follow the latest from WISN 12 News.