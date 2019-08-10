TRAFFIC ALERT: crash closes I-41 SB at Townline Rd. near Fond du Lac

Developing: All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 at Townline Road near Fond du Lac for a multi-vehicle accident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at 4:32 p.m.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue's Facebook, they are responding to the accident with two ambulances.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic is advised to exit and go west on CTH N, then south on CTH C and east on WIS 23 back to I-41 south.

This story will be updated.