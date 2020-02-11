TONIGHT AT 10: Healing tiny hearts

Babies are not immune to heart disease. Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows it well. Her daughter, Braelyn, has a congenital heart defect.

"I was kind of surprised when we had an appointment after she had the last electrocardiogram and her doctor came in and told me all these things and that she was going to recommend surgery. I didn't know what... I started crying because I didn't think this was on the radar. This wasn't happening," says Kristyn.

One-year-old Braelyn will undergo open heart surgery in March to repair a hole in her heart.

We've been sharing her family's journey over the last year after Braelyn and her twin sister, Brielle, fell ill with the respiratory virus RSV.

Braelyn required extreme life-saving measures. She spent months in the hospital and had to learn how to breath on her own.

Braelyn and Brielle are now doing well.

Kristyn and her husband, Greg, never suspected heart surgery would be necessary for their little girl.

Tonight on Action 2 News at 10, we'll show you how doctors heal tiny hearts and give kids a chance to grow up and thrive.

