TARGET 2 CONSUMER ALERT: Sextortion scam

A Target 2 Consumer Alert about a sextortion email scam. These emails threaten to release embarrassing videos.

The Better Business Bureau is getting more reports of sextortion emails on its online scam tracker. They shared emails from recent victims to show how these scams work to try to threaten you.

The scammer writes, "I'm well aware that quagmire123 is your password." It says they "placed malware on the adult streaming website you visited. When you were watching, it gave me access to your screen and webcam."

They say you have to pay in Bitcoin or they'll send the videos to your contacts, family and colleagues.

Looking at the emails, you'll see all sorts of typos, misspellings and grammatical errors. But they could still send someone into a panic, because the latest version of these emails include actual bits of a person's information, such as an actual password.

It might be an old password, but it's meant to get your attention.

The Better Business Bureau says this information was compromised in a major security breach some time ago, where billions of users had their personal information exposed. Now scammers are using it to try to trick you into paying.

Here's what you should do if you get an email like this:

No matter what the email threatens, don't respond to it. Delete it.

Don't open attachments or click on links.

Never send money or gift cards.

Make sure you have up-to-date security software on your computer.

Change your passwords. Make them strong and unique.

And to give yourself peace of mind, keep webcams covered when you're not using them.

The Better Business Bureau says everyone is at risk of getting a sextortion email. Remember, scammers are trying to play on your fears and emotions.

Something simple you can do right away is to search the internet for one or two sentences from the email. Chances are you'll get a match, confirming it's actually spam being sent to other potential victims.