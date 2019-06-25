T-shirts raise money for firefighter Mitch Lundgaard's family

The Appleton Fire Department teamed up with iD Marketing to sell shirts and hooded sweatshirts to raise money for the family of fallen firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was fatally shot after responding to a drug overdose at the Appleton transit center in May. The man didn't want to go to the hospital and pulled a gun on police and first responders.

The red shirts and hoodie have the Appleton Fire Department logo on the front and an American flag in black and white with a firefighter's ax and the words "Mitch Lundgaard, Final Alarm 5-15-2019" on the back.

Costs are $15 for a T-shirt, $20 for a long-sleeve T-shirt, and $25 for the sweatshirt.

They will only be on sale through Sunday, July 7. CLICK HERE for the website.

Orders can be delivered or picked up on July 20 at Appleton fire stations 1 and 2.

iD Marketing is handling production and sales of the shirt and giving all of the profits to support Lundgaard's family.