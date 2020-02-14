Sweethearts indulging sweet tooth on Valentine's Day

Sweethearts will indulge their sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.

Mini Heart Cheesecakes at Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Feb. 14, 2020 (WBAY Photo)

Action 2 News This Morning checked in with Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe in Green Bay to see how they are getting ready for the rush.

The bakery is showcasing its Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, Mini Heart Cheesecakes, and Heart Cookies. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Candy isn't the only tasty treat for your loved one. Ron's Wisconsin Cheese in Luxemburg is selling pink and white sweetheart cheese curds! If you find a golden ticket in your bag, you'll win cheese for a year. CLICK HERE for more information.

The average American is expected to spend $196.31 on Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Foundation. That's up 21 percent from 2019.

“The same strong employment numbers and higher wages that boosted holiday sales should make it easier to spend a little extra to say ‘I love you’ this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.