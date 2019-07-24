Sweet deal: Who is the Sweetest Bakery in America?

Your vote can help a northeast Wisconsin bakery claim the title "Sweetest Bakery in America."

Voting is open online until September 30, 2019. (Click here) to cast your ballot!

Wednesday morning, Kristyn Allen will drop by Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe Green Bay location to see how they're getting customers excited about the contest.

Uncle Mike's is currently second in the national voting. Dozens of bakeries from all over the country are taking part in the contest.

Other northeast Wisconsin bakeries competing in the contest:

(This is you excuse to try something sweet from all of these bakeries!)

North Water Bakery & Deli - Algoma

Tamara's the Cake Guru - Oshkosh

Teddies Creative Cakes - Green Bay

The Cupcake Couture - De Pere

Vande Walle's Candies - Appleton