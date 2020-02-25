Sweet! It's Paczki Day!

Sugar sticks to your fingers. Jelly and cream cling to your lips. The scent of freshly baked pastry makes it nearly possible to resist ...

Paczki cooling on a rack at Smurawa's Country Bakery. Feb. 25, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

It's Paczki Day!

Paczki Day is a tradition that marks the last day before Lent. As stories go, the sinful sweet is to be enjoyed prior to the holy season in which people give up treats in the lead up to Easter.

So what is a paczki? It's a pastry made with butter, sugar and eggs and filled with fruit, custard, or cream. It's then rolled in sugar.

Action 2 News This Morning is at Smurawa's Country Bakery in Pulaski. This bakery, located at 204 E Pulaski St, is a paczki hot spot. It's famous throughout the Midwest for their scrumptious paczki. People come from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Illinois to get in line for Smurawa's paczki.

People are lined up out the door this Mardi Gras morning.

The family-owned bakery has been making paczki for 90 years.

Kristyn Allen has live reports on Action 2 News This Morning.