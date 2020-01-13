Suspected drunk driver tells deputy "See ya!" - then car gets stuck

A man with a Texas driver's license is in custody after trying to flee a traffic stop in Shawano County Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says a deputy saw the man go through an intersection without stopping at a four-way stop. The deputy recognized signs of impairment and "a strong odor of intoxicants," according to a statement.

But when the deputy asked the man to stop out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, the deputy says the man said "See ya!" and drove away.

After a chase, the man's car got stuck on a logging road.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant to get a sample of the driver's blood. In the meantime, they're asking the district attorney for charges of felony fleeing, failing to stop at a stop sign, and OWI first offense.