Suspected OWI car thief caught in Sturgeon Bay after chase, fire

A traffic stop in Door County quickly escalated into a chase -- and then a fire, a manhunt and the capture of a third-offense drunk driver with a stolen car.

Sturgeon Bay Police say at 12:50 Thursday morning, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on Michigan St. for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off.

Police ended the chase for safety reasons, letting the driver get away.

Eight minutes later, first responders were called to the 5800-block of Walker Road for a vehicle that crashed into a yard.

Police found the vehicle they'd attempted to chase, on its side and in flames.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle in the crash and fled.

A search involving the Door County Sheriff's Office provided a K9 unit and a drone eventually led to the capture of Raymond Wood, 38, from Algoma.

After he was treated at a hospital for injuries, he was locked in the Door County Jail on charges of third-offense operating under the influence, fleeing and eluding an officer, driving without a valid license, and several traffic violations.

The vehicle was stolen from Kewaunee County, so Wood might face additional charges there.