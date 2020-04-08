Suspect sought in attempted gas station hold up in Kewaunee County

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an attempted gas station robbery.

On April 7, at about 8:30 p.m., someone tried to hold up the L&L One Stop in Carlton.

The victim stated a man entered the convenience store and demanded money. She said she refused to give the suspect cash. He left the store.

The suspect is described as:

--Tall and thin

--Wearing red Wisconsin Badgers sweatshirt, sunglasses and dark-colored mask

If you have information, call the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office at (920) 388-7108.

