Suspect punches employee during Oshkosh robbery

A man punched an employee during the robbery of an Oshkosh gas station, police say.

Two suspects--a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man--are in custody for the crime.

At about 10:13 p.m., Oshkosh Police were called to a robbery report at the Citgo station at 834 N. Main St.

Police say two men entered the store and held it up. One of the men punched an employee in the face. The two suspects got away with money.

The suspects were later arrested and taken to jail for robbery charges. Police did not release their names.

If you have additional information, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can leave an anonymous tip.