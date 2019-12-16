Suspect in Madison shooting was on deferred prosecution

Police say the man being held for a fatal weekend shooting in Madison apparently knew the victim.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of Saturday's shooting on the near west side, but Madison Assistant Police Chief John Patterson says investigators don't believe it was a random act.

Officials Monday identified the victim as 18-year-old Gunnar Holum, of Dodgeville.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show the suspect was recently allowed to enter a deferred prosecution program on a forgery charge.

The shooting was Madison’s third homicide of the year.