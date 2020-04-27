Suspect in Green Bay homicide arrested in Illinois

A suspect in a Green Bay homicide has been arrested in Illinois.

Green Bay Police say Waylon Wayman was taken into custody April 26 in Rockford, Illinois.

Wayman is a suspect in the April 1 homicide in the area of Clinton St. and 12 St, according to Green Bay Police.

Wayman is being held in Illinois on a felony warrant and will appear in court there for an extradition hearing.

The victim of the homicide has not been identified. Police say the victim and Wayman knew each other.

On April 1, at about 12:59 a.m., officers were called to a report of an unresponsive person on Clinton St. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released about the crime.

On April 7, the SWAT team executed a warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hampton Av on a tip that a suspect may have been staying at the home. Detectives searched the home and took people in for questioning.

