Suspect chased by Milwaukee police dies in crash

Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man has died after crashing his car during a police chase.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to a domestic abuse call involving the man. He fled when police arrived.

Police later found him in a parked car, and he took off, leading police on a short pursuit.

Police say he crashed in front of the Milwaukee Safety Academy.

The man from Milwaukee died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

