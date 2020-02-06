Suspect charged in stabbing of former Oshkosh police investigator

Oshkosh Police identified the suspect in the stabbing of former police captain Jay Puestohl.

Ian Suzuki, 28, was formally charged Thursday with First-Degree Intentional Homicide. He's also charged with misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse assessment.

Puestohl was stabbed to death at a home on the 1200-block of Waugoo Avenue Saturday afternoon. Puestohl was found with a stab wound and taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead. A 63-year-old woman at the home had minor injuries.

Police said Puestohl knew his assailant.

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.

Suzuki appeared in Winnebago County court via video conferencing Thursday. The court set his bond at $500,000. He's ordered by the court to take medication as prescribed by a physician and maintain absolute sobriety. He's also not allowed to possess dangerous weapons or illegal, controlled substances, and can't have any contact with the property on Waugoo Ave.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated.