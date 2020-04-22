Survey: 35% of Wis. businesses worry about survival

Thirty-five percent of Wisconsin businesses may be forced to close if the current business climate, with the Safer at Home order and the coronavirus pandemic, doesn't improve in the next 3 months.

That's according to a survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and nine regional economic groups, including New North.

2,550 large and small businesses in 63 Wisconsin counties responded to the survey in the first week-and-a-half of April.

They reported 8,795 jobs were lost in the early days of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. With that went $126 million in lost income, $26.6 million in lost wages or productivity, and $95 million in inventory. However, 40% of respondents said they couldn't provide specific losses at the time of the survey, so UWO says those impacts are understated.

"The data suggests that prompt action must be taken to assist companies with financial support and the restart of in-person customer access as soon as medically possible," New North Executive Director Barb LaMue wrote.

LaMue said the data can help with developing recovery plans and determine which businesses need help first and foremost.

"These impacts are certain to rise when we revisit these companies in a month, two months and six months' time," UWO research director Jeffrey Sachse wrote. "The assistance that these companies require and the effects felt throughout the state's economy are both unprecedented and continuous."

A De Pere yoga studio is already a casualty. As we reported last week, the owner of Pedretti Power Yoga said she didn't make any money on her business since mid-March and refused to take on any debt from a small-business loan.

An Associated Press study found $300 million from a small business loan program went to 75 publicly-traded companies, some with market values over $100 million. Congress is poised to pass a bill with another $483 billion in economic relief.

In Wisconsin, companies reported a number of approaches to stem the bleeding. They said their greatest immediate need is access to more money: low-interest loans, grants and customers.

Gov. Evers extended the Safer at Home order from this Friday until May 26. He says it could be lifted sooner if the state meets certain criteria, including reducing the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 and making sure hospitals are fully prepared in case of a resurgence as the state reopens. Republican lawmakers are taking the governor to the state Supreme Court to get that order lifted even sooner.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working on federal disaster loans and created a small business assistance program. "Our Wisconsin Ready effort will provide additional guidance and resources as we begin our state's recovery efforts," WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes wrote.

St. Norbert College, which was not involved in the survey, is holding a webinar, "The Economic Impact of COVID-19," next Thursday, April 30. It will be streamed on YouTube Live at 2 p.m. Get details and register for the webinar at https://schneiderschool.snc.edu/cbea/covid19impact.html.