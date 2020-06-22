Suring man killed in rollover

A 44-year-old Suring man was pronounced dead following a crash in Oconto County Sunday night.

At 9:46 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff's Office was called to a rollover on County Highway Z north of Golf Course Rd. This is the town of Maple Valley.

The Sheriff's Office says the lone occupant of the car, a 44-year-old Suring man, died as result of injuries he suffered in the crash.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The crash is under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time," reads a statement from Sheriff Todd Skarban.