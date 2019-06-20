Sure winter was bad, but when will the snow melt in Appleton?

Summer officially starts on Friday, but Appleton is still watching and waiting for winter to go away.

Snow in a shaded section of an Appleton parking ramp lasted through a cool spring and now won't melt until summer (WBAY photo)

A snow pile in the Yellow parking ramp has fans across the country for its tendency to hang on for months after the weather stays above freezing.

"I think some people are like horrified by the fact that we still have snow, but other people get a kick out of it that it's still here," Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran said.

For most Wisconsinites, a snow pile isn't really anything new. But last year the entire nation started paying attention to a snow pile in the parking ramp. That's in large part because of how long it sometimes lasts.

Doran noted the drainage structure along the parking ramp gets a lot of shade. That, plus the cooler spring this year, has helped the snow pile hang on.

Last year's snow pile didn't melt away until July 9.

Doran doesn't think this year's pile will last that long, but it will likely make it until summer at 10:54 a.m. on Friday.

"Yeah, I think it'll make it 'til tomorrow."

What surprises him most is the national attention it's received.

"People come over here and they take selfies and post them and tag us in those. We've seen parents take their kids over here and get their kids' picture in front of it. So maybe 20, 30 years from now they can remember that time there was snow in Appleton in June and July," Doran said.

Earlier this week, the Weather Channel did a story about the stubborn snow.

"It really just became this phenomenon unto itself," Doran said.

"I think it was kind of silly," Medith Phillips expressed. "It didn't impact anybody or anything."

Barb Bocik and Amanda Skorr said, "I thought it was funny. Me too. I thought it was kind of awesome, put us on the map for something."

"For us in city staff it's just kind of comical because we've known about this, it's just never really been that big of a deal. Now, for whatever reason, people just really love it. It's sort of fun for the community, so that makes it fun for us, too," Doran said.