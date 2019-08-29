Supermarket distribution workers reject new contract; union authorizes strike

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A union representing employees at UNFI/SuperValu authorized a strike after workers overwhelmingly rejected a contract proposal last weekend.

It's unclear if employees will initiate a strike.

The distribution center in Ashwaubenon employs about 150 workers. It supplies food to grocery chains such as Festival Foods, Sentry Foods and County Market.

Nationally, UNFI/SuperValu is also the largest distributor for Amazon's Whole Foods.

According to Teamsters Local 662, it's at an impasse with the company over employee health care benefits.

 
