Super Bowl honors Kobe with moment of silence

On football’s biggest day, they took time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines - a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

